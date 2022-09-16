OMAGH Motor Club Ltd. are delighted to once again have the support of McKelvey Asbestos Ltd as headline sponsor to this year’s Bushwhacker Rally which will be held on Saturday, September 17.

"The Club is grateful to both Robert and Darren McKelvey for their sponsorship to the Bushwhacker Rally for the past thirteen years and Omagh Motor Club officials held a recent press launch to thank them for their continued support.

"This popular event is the final round of both the McGrady Insurance ANICC Gravel Challenge Championship and the Motorsport Ireland Gravel Series and a full entry is anticipated.

"The event retains it’s compact format of ten stages of approx. 34 stage miles and is based at the traditional Lough Bradan and Killeter forests. Start and finish venues will be held at the Agriculture Complex, Gillygooley Road, Omagh with central servicing also located at this venue," a spokesperson said.

"Spectators are encouraged to use the two official viewing areas at the Lough Bradan and Slievedoo stages. The Lough Bradan stage will be main spectator area and spectators will be treated to a double run of the stage during the morning followed by a double run of the stage in the opposite direction during the afternoon.

"Also, access to the stage start and finish areas will be restricted and the Club is appealing to all spectators to obey instructions from the marshall’s and event officials to assist in running a safe rally.

"Further access information can be obtained in the rally programmes and these will be available a few days prior to the event at various outlets as listed on the Club’s facebook page and web site www.omaghmotorclub.co.uk," the spokesperson added.