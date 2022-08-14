Accies Ladies captain Cathy on the social and physical benefits of women's rugby

WITH the competitive Rugby season fast approaching, Omagh RFC Ladies captain, Cathy Keatley, tells us why she enjoys playing women’s rugby and how you can get involved!

How did you become involved in ladies’ rugby?

I always played hockey when I was at school and after completing my physio degree, myself and a friend decided that we’d give rugby a go and never looked back! Both of us are still playing with Omagh Ladies six years later.

How long have you been a part of Omagh Ladies RFC?

I’ve been a player for the past six years. I have also been vice-captain, part of the general committee and this year starting my time as captain.

What do you enjoy most about Omagh Ladies rugby team?

I love the social aspect of rugby, meeting new people, building friendships and having a laugh but also getting fit and being part of a competitive team.

What has been your favourite part/best memory playing for Omagh Ladies RFC?

My best memory has to be winning the semi-final of the junior cup in March 2020! It was such a hard-fought game and the girls really pulled together! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we never actually got to play the final which would have been held in Kingspan stadium.

Who is your greatest inspiration?

Rory Best has to be the answer to this one just because I also play number 2!

What would you say to others who are considering joining Omagh Ladies RFC?

Don’t be worried or scared! A lot of girls worry about the physical and contact side of rugby as they haven’t had any exposure to it before but we have fantastic coaches as well as experienced players to help you overcome that fear and really enjoy it!

What are your hopes for women’s rugby in the future?

Like all women’s sport, rugby is becoming more popular with more opportunities to become professional and excel. I hope rugby in Ulster and Ireland continue to progress and see more Ireland teams higher ranked in the world.

Omagh Ladies RFC will continue training on Wednesday, August 17, from 7.30pm at Omagh RFC. Training is open to ladies aged 17 (Year 14) and over, and both new and experienced players are welcome.

For more information contact:​​​​​ Cathy on 07707 022720, Facebook: Omagh Accies Ladies Team, or Instagram: omaghladiesrfc