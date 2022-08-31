Clogher Valley brothers star in ten try demolition of Carrick

Clogher Valley....60

Carrickfergus....10

CLOGHER Valley started the season where they finished last season, with a ten try demolition of visitors Carrickfergus at the Cran.

It took just three minutes on the clock, when prop Richard Primrose picked the ball up from a ruck 15m out and drove through several Carrick defenders to score for the Valley.

The crowd had just finished cheering the opening try, when Ewan Haire broke in defence carved his way through the Carrick defence to pop the ball to younger brother Taine who finished off the break with a 25 metre run in to double Valley’s score.

Eight minutes later Carrick was to respond with a try of their own, down the left wing. At the 18-minute point, the Valley spread the ball wide in their own half, with limited options winger Taine Haire, chipped ahead, chased his own kick, gathered cleanly to score close to the posts.

Matthew Bothwell on kicking duties added the two points. The Valley led 17 – 5.

From deep in their own 22m area, the Valley started to throw the ball around, spotting gaps in the Carrick defence.

They burst out of defence, gave the ball to Ewan Haire who sprinted 80 metres to score Valley’s fourth try, giving them the bonus point before the half time break.

Seven minutes into the second half, the home side with a scrum 30m out, secured the ball, Bothwell passed to Ewan Haire who cut back against the grain to find holes in the Carrick defence and score under the posts.

Matthew Bothwell converted to bring the score to 29-5 to the Valley. Whilst the game was effectively over as a competitive match, there was still 30 plus minutes still to play.

The Valley went to sleep for a few minutes and allowed Carrick in for their second try and that was the only time in the second half the visitors truly looked dangerous.

As the match was reaching the hour mark, Ewan Haire sliced through the Carrick defence, running from deep in his own half, popping the ball to Matthew Bothwell who scored his second try under the posts. Bothwell converted his own try.

Five minutes later, David Stinson went on the rampage, knocking Carrick players aside like flies, he set up the ruck 30m out, a Carrick hand or boot dislodged the ball, Matthew Bothwell was fastest to react, nabbing the ball and sprinting through to score his third and bring Valley’s total to over 40 points.

The Valley now 41-10 up, were throwing the ball wide at any opportunity. From deep in their own 22m area, the ball almost touched every Valley player, before they created the gap in the Carrick defence.

Taine Haire gathered the ball at the half way point and outsprinted his opposite number to score his third try on his 1st team debut.

The Valley now comfortably 48-10 up, were not finished. Ewan Haire collected the ball, kicked, chased but as he came close to the Carrick try line slightly ahead of the defender, he was pulled down before he could touch the ball.

The referee had a different interpretation of what happened and despite a detailed explanation from the Valley full back. The two remained to have a difference of opinion.

Carrick tried to emulate the Valley and run the ball out of defence, but with tired legs and lack of focus, the execution was poor.

The Valley stole the ball, passed through several set of hands and Michael Bothwell was there to score in the corner on his first team debut.

As the half ended, a Valley scrum five metres out from the Carrick line was driven backwards.

Callum Smyton broke, then was on the receiving end of a pass, several recycles later to drive over to score. David Maxwell added the extra points to bring the total to 60 for the day.

So four tries from the Bothwell brothers, four tries from the Haire brothers and excellent breaks from the Smyton brothers, Callum and Reece, ‘Brothers in Arms’ was an appropriate tune to play.

Coach Stephen Bothwell, whilst pleased with scoring 60 points, feels there is still a lot to do.

“Our set play was good, when we move the ball, it is exciting and looks good, but we are making too many mistakes,” he said.

Taine Haire was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ for his hat-trick on his debut.

Next week is the local derby against Enniskillen at Mullaghmeen.