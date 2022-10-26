Valley consolidate place at top of Ulster Championship

Ulster Championship Division One

CIYMS....10

Clogher Valley....48

CLOGHER Valley RFC made it eight wins from eight games, by beating CIYMS in Belfast 43-10 on Saturday.

The Valley’s seven tries secured another bonus point against the Belfast team, keeping them five points ahead of their nearest rivals Ballyclare and nine points ahead of third-placed Cooke in the Ulster Championship Division One.

The Valley was the first on the score sheet after three minutes, when Eugene McKenna charged down a clearance kick, beating the two CIYMS backs to the ball, he set up a ruck, which led to a Valley scrum.

Callum Smyton picked up from the back of the scrum and popped to David Maxwell who scored in the corner.

CIYMS competed hard for the next 15 minutes and most of the play was between the two 22m areas.

But it was the Valley to score next. A scrum 5m from the CIYMS try line, and in a repeat of the first try, Smyton picked up from the back of the scrum, but rather than popping the ball, he drove himself and went through the CI defence to score beside the posts.

Maxwell converted to give the visitors a 12-0 lead.

CI converted a penalty in front of the posts to get them on the scoresheet, but from the restart, the Valley kept the pressure on the homeside.

A CI lineout missed their jumper and was pounced on by the Valley. Michael Treanor drove hard through the CI pack but was stopped short.

The result of the Valley scrum was a repeat of the first. Smyton picked up, the ball was spread, and Taine Haire was on the receiving end of a 10m pass to score in the corner.

The Valley went into the interval 17-3 points ahead. It didn’t take the Valley long to get into their stride, putting together a series of plays that kept the CI team trying to guess where the attack is coming from.

It was another overthrown CI lineout that brought the Valley their bonus point. The Valley recycled the ball several times, pulling the CI defence from the left to the right of the pitch, then when the opposition's defence was in disarray, Paul Armstrong delayed the pass then popped to Ewan Haire coming at pace, who cut through the defence like a knife through butter to score beside the posts.

Maxwell added the conversion to put the Valley 24–3 ahead.

The Valley were now in full control. Reece Smyton broke several tackles, then popped to Armstrong, who then off leaded to David Stinson for the visitors' fifth try. Maxwell converted.

Ten minutes later the Haire brothers combined well togethe and Taine was on the receiving end of the pass to score Valley’s sixth. Maxwell added the extras.

CI capitalised on a Valley mistake to get their only try of the match. It was then down to prop forward Richard Primrose to wrap up the scoring for the Valley.

A superb Valley backs move went through several recycles, then Primrose was on hand to drive over to give the Valley a win by 43 –10.

Eight wins from eight keep the Valley five points ahead of Championship Division One, with Ballyclare close on their tails.

CIYMS had control of the ball for large portions of this game, but this is a very talented Valley side who soak the pressure then pounce.

The pack is incredibly mobile and the balls skills of the whole team is a joy to watch. This is a highly motivated and well coached team, who are playing the best rugby ever seen in Valley colours.

The attention now switches to the All-Ireland Junior Cup with a home match against Greggs RFC from Galway.

"A large crowd is requested to cheer the team on," a club spokesperson said.