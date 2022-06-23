Three wins in three weeks for OTC's Conor Maguire

CONTINUING on his great form so far this season, Omagh Triathlon Club’s (OTC) Conor Maguire was back in action on Saturday morning at the Westport Triathlon in County Mayo.

After two successful weeks for Conor at the James McManus and Crooked Lake Sprint Triathlons, Conor moved up to the Olympic distance for this week’s challenge.

Conor and Niall McDermott were both on the starting line on Saturday morning, which started with a 1500m swim in the sheltered bay at the mouth of Clew Bay.

Conor had a sensational swim to record a time of 22.44 and Niall in 29.02. This was following by a 40km out and back cycle to Louisburgh which took in views of the majestic Croagh Patrick and Clare Island, although either weren’t looking around too much as Conor secured a split time of 1:03:45 and Niall in 1:12:30. #

This left both men with the 10km flat run on the town’s greenway and again Conor keep the pressure on to record the fifth fastest run split in an incredible time of 36.55 with Niall in 47.51.

With all the times totalled up for the event Conor had secured first place again in his age category and fifth place overall.

Tuesday, June 14 was round two of the kindly Sponsored McGale Furniture and Flooring TT Club Series.

The 10mile time trial consisted of a five mile out and back course on the Beragh Road.

Congratulations to the winners on the night of Eddie Molloy and Jenny Morrow.

Thanks again to Shane McGale for the continued support.

Results:

1: Eddie Molloy 24.34

2: Damian O’Hagan 25.16

3: Brian McGread 26.09

4: Patrick Withers 26.10

5: Micky McGlade 26.14

6: Oran McAleer 26.41

7: Owen Falconer 27.06

8: Niall McDermott 27.28

9: Aidan Bouchers 28.10

10: Jenny Morrow 28.51

10: Colin Harkness 31.12

Friday evening brought the fourth and final round for another year of the highly successful Paul Murray 5k Grand Prix series.

A great turnout was there from OTC with highly impressive times recorded.

"A massive congratulations to the overall series winners in Gavin Corey and Grainne O’Hagan," a spokesperson said.

Results: Brian McGread 17.44, Damian O’Hagan 17.58, Grainne O’Hagan 18.22, Vinnie McAtee 19.28, Gerard Meehan 21.42, Damian Quinn 22.38, Shane McGale 22.39 and Helen Howe 23.22

Missing from the Paul Murray 5k Grand Prix Series on Friday evening was Gavin Corey.

Although Gavin had already secured top spot at the series, this was because Gavin was heading for the Mary Peters Track in Belfast to compete at the NI & Ulster Senior Championships.

Gavin was competing in the 5000m race with a top quality field of athletes. He had a tremendous race to record a time of 15.03 averaging 2:55/km.

"Congratulations everyone on another successful week," the spokesperson added.