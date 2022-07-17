Omagh Harriers Masters strike gold!

FIVE members of Omagh Harriers travelled to Dublin on Sunday to compete in the Athletics Ireland Irish Masters Over 50 10 Mile Road Race.

In a fantastic team effort they finished with a brilliant team gold!

Stevie Duncan ran a super race to win individual gold in a time of57.16 and 12th overall followed by Pete Neill 59.24 and a superb third over 50 to take bronze.

The other three men worked so hard together with Seanie Meyler on 1.03.10 just piping Marty McDermott in the same time and Derek Somerville finishing next overall in 1.03.30.

A club spokesperson said: "A huge congratulations to the Masters Team from all the Omagh Harriers Club.

"Also Derek Somerville was again in action the previous Sunday in Donegal Town in their Summer Festival 10k taking the first over 50 title in 37.30."