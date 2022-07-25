SuperCup NI: Day One fixtures

Guest of honour Keith Gillespie opened this year's tournament. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
The SuperCup NI tournament gets underway today and we have all the fixtures, venues, kick-off times and everything you need to know.
Make sure you check on our website later for a full confirmation of results.
MINOR SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 11:00 Ballymena United v Ballinamallard Clough
A 11:00 Cliftonville v Dundalk SL Scroggy Road, Limavady
B 11:00 Ballymoney United v Home Farm Broughshane
C 11:00 Coleraine v Finn Harps Castlerock
B 11:30 Glenavon v Surf Select Parker Avenue, Portrush
C 11:30 Linfield v Larne Kells
D 12:30 Loughgall v Leicester City Anderson Park, Coleraine
E 13:30 Glentoran v Portadown Broughshane
D 14:00 Dungannon United Youth v Belvedere Parker Avenue, Portrush
E 14:00 Greenisland v Stella Maris Ahoghill
YOUTH SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
C 11:00 Glenavon v Ballinamallard Coleraine Showgrounds
B 13:30 Castle Juniors v Surf Select Clough
C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts v IDA Bermuda Coleraine Showgrounds
D 14:00 Coleraine v Newcastle City Castlerock
D 14:30 Linfield v Portadown Kells
A 15:30 Greenisland v Loughgall Anderson Park, Coleraine
B 16:00 Glentoran v Ballymena United Broughshane
A 16:30 Crusaders v Charlton Athletic Parker Avenue, Portrush
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
12:00 Co Fermanagh v IDA Bermuda The Warren, Portstewart
14:00 Co Tyrone v San Francisco Glens The Heights, Coleraine
14:00 MK Dons v Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady
14:00 Leeds United v Co Antrim Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
15:00 Co Armagh v Co Down The Warren, Portstewart
16:00 Manchester United v Surf Select Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
19:15 Atlante FC v Rangers Inver Park, Larne
PREMIER SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Co Antrim v Co Fermanagh Inver Park, Larne
17:00 Hartley Wintney v Vendee Greenisland
17:00 Co Tyrone v Plymouth Argyle The Heights, Coleraine
17:00 Ipswich Town v San Francisco Glens Castlerock
17:00 Strikers North v Club Puebla Ahoghill
17:30 IDA Bermuda v Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady
18:00 Co Down v Co Armagh Seahaven, Portstewart
CHALLENGE GAME
TIME GAME VENUE
19:30 Northern Ireland v Manchester United Coleraine Showgrounds
GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Northeast Rush v Northern Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
14:00 Republic of Ireland v Surf Select Allen Park, Antrim
16:00 Ottawa City v Rangers Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
GIRLS’ U13 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
19:00 Ballyclare Comrades v Crusaders V36, Newtownabbey
19:00 Cliftonville v Linfield V36, Newtownabbey