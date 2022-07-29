Members of Clogher Valley Rugby Club to take on 'Row The Mournes' challenge

TWO members of Clogher Valley RFC are set to take on a 'Row The Mournes' challenge this Saturday, climbing and rowing for two local charities.

David Sharkey and Leister Weir will climb around the Mourne Mountains, following a 20 miles route around the wall and row a marathon on a Concept II rower.

The 20Kg rower will be carried around the route by the two individuals, stopping off at different peaks to row a total of 42.2km, each.

The event is being organised to raise awareness and funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Dementia NI.

The activity will take place this Saturday and will run throughout the night with no rest for the two eventers.

The start and finish point is beside Carrick Cottage Café (204 Head Road, Annalong, Co Down, BT34 4RJ).

Checkpoint one will be at the Silent Valley Reservoir, with the two eventers following the wall in a clockwise direction.

A support team will meet the eventers at each checkpoint to provide assistance; food, water or medical.

Donations can be made at the following justgiving pages:

justgiving.-com/fundraising/

rowthemournes-MacMillan

Or, /justgiving.-com/fundraising/

rowthemournes2-Dementia.