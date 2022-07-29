SuperCup NI: Day five fixtures

County Antrim's Aaron Pendergast and Patrick McLaughlin of County Londonderry. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

Today marks the final day in what has been a memorable SuperCup NI tournament.

Here is all your matchday information for all the games.

MINOR SECTION

TIME
GAME
VENUE
 
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
 
10:30
Glentoran v Surf Select
Coleraine Showgrounds
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00
Leicester City v Dundalk SL
Parker Avenue, Portrush
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
11:00
Linfield v Belvedere
Broughshane
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00
Greenisland v Ballymena United
The Warren, Portstewart
 
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
 
11:00
Cliftonville v Home Farm
Anderson Park, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00
Larne v Finn Harps
Kells
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
 
11:00
Ballymoney United v Dungannon United Youth
Castlerock
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00
Glenavon v Portadown
Ahoghill
 
STATSports SCNI SALVER Final
 
11:00
Stella Maris v Coleraine
Clough
 
STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00
Ballinamallard v Loughgall
The Heights, Coleraine

YOUTH SECTION

TIME
GAME
VENUE
 
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
 
13:30
Charlton Athletic v Glenavon
Coleraine Showgrounds
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
15:00
Linfield v Surf Select
Inver Park, Larne
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
14:00
Glentoran v Crusaders
The Heights, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
14:00
Newcastle City v Dungannon Swifts
Greenisland
 
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
 
14:00
Castle Juniors v IDA Bermuda
Kells
 
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
14:00
Portadown v Loughgall
Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
 
14:00
Greenisland v Coleraine
Ahoghill
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
 
14:00
Ballinamallard v Ballymena United
Scroggy Road, Limavady

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME
GAME
VENUE
 
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
 
18:00
Rangers v Manchester United
Ballymena Showgrounds
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
14:00
Co Antrim v Co Tyrone
Clough
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
14:00
Co Down v MK Dons
Anderson Park, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
14:00
Co Londonderry v Leeds United
Broughshane
 
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games
 
14:00
Surf Select v San Francisco Glens
Castlerock
14:00
Co Fermanagh v Atlante
Parker Avenue, Portrush
14:00
Co Armagh v IDA Bermuda
The Warren, Portstewart

PREMIER SECTION

TIME
GAME
VENUE
 
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
 
20:00
Ipswich Town v Co Antrim
Ballymena Showgrounds
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
16:30
Club Puebla v Co Londonderry
Coleraine Showgrounds
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
16:30
Co Tyrone v Co Fermanagh
Broughshane
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
16:30
Co Armagh v Co Down
The Heights, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games
 
16:30
Strikers North v Vendee
Castlerock
16:30
IDA Bermuda v Hartley Wintney
Parker Avenue, Portrush
16:30
Plymouth Argyle v San Francisco Glens
The Warren, Portstewart

GIRLS' U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME
GAME
VENUE
 
Fibrus SCNI CUP Final
 
14:00
Surf Select v Rangers
Dixon Park, Ballyclare
 
Fibrus SCNI GLOBE Final
 
14:00
Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland
Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
 
Fibrus SCNI VASE Final
 
11:30
Northeast Rush v Ottawa City
Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

