Stockcar season reaches mid point

THE drivers at Omagh Stockcar Club braved the heavy rain last week as the season reaches halfway.

Sunday will see the club host the Sandra Jones Memorial cup which promises to be a very competitive days racing.

Final results were as follows.

Juniors race: 1; James McFarland, 2; Matthew Rutledge, 3; Frankie Coyle.

Ladies: 1; Hanna Moore, 2; Diane Atcheson, 3; Abbie Browne.

1400cc: 1; Craig Browne, 2; Gareth Murphy, 3; Garry Gray.

1600cc: 1; John Moore, 2; Andy Moore, 3; Aidy McAleer.

2000cc: 1; Paul McIvor, 2; Phonsie McDermott.

Road car class: 1; Stephen Wilson, 2; Kenny Hamilton, 3; Joey Roulston.

A spokesperson said: "The club would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support.

"Our next day of racing is on Sunday, August 7 at 1pm - a special race, the Sandra Jones Memoria.

"All new drivers and spectators are welcome."