Irvinestown Lawn Tennis Club Summer League launch

IRVINESTOWN Lawn Tennis Club captain Wendy Eaton welcomed sponsor Karen Coalter, of Coalters Home and Hardware, to the first night play in this year's Summer League.

The five-week tournament will consist of two rounds; the first very much a team effort with seeded doubles matches to gain as many points as possible for their team, resulting in a play-off to find the Summer League top team.

In keeping with the "home and hardware" theme, the five teams are aptly named: The Broomheads, The Mopheads, The, Spongeheads, The Hammerheads and The Screwheads.

In round two, the accent is very much on accumulation of points as individuals thus creating a league where the number of points gained will determine an individuals position in a singles league table.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Constitution

25-27 High Street, Omagh

BT78 1BD

Tel: 028 8224 2721