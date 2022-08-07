Massive wins for Omagh Tri Club at National Middle Distance Championships

THE weekend of July 23 saw the return of what has almost become a home race for most of the Omagh Triathlon Club (OTC) crew, with the National Middle Distance Triathlon Championships taking place just 30 minutes up the road at Lough Eskragh, just outside Dungannon.

The event has been running for a good few years now by the very professional Tri Limits Triathlon Club and each year the event gets bigger and better.

This is evident itself with 300 people from all over Ireland making their way to Dungannon with dreams of leaving as a Irish Champion.

OTC had 19 members make it to the start line on Saturday morning for this very challenging event.

Some members were taking on this distance for the very first time which can be overwhelming to some people.

The race started with a 1900m swim in the Lough Eskragh, followed by a 90km cycle which left from the Lough out onto the old Ballygawley line for three laps up and down the line before returning back to the Lough to start the 21km half marathon run, again taking the triathletes from the Lough out and back the old Ballygawley line.

Throw into the measure the difficult weather conditions which kept fluctuating between showers of rain and murky, clammy temperatures all to put the triathletes to the test.

"Unfortunately for two of our brave members, who were carrying injuries into the race, they were not able to finish even though they had put in a gallant effort but we sure they be back to there best soon," a club spokesperson said.

Results

Conor Maguire: Swim - 34:44, cycle - 2:28:38 and run - 1:39:04, Total race time: 4:44:11

Michael Holland: Swim - 34:29, cycle -2:31:22 and run - 1:49:15. Total race time: 4:58:51

Brian McGread: Swim - 41:47, cycle - 2:45:57 and run - 1:32:17. Total race time: 5:03:10

Darragh O'Neill: Swim 39:25, cycle - 2:56:25 and run - 1:43:53. Total race time: 5:26:02

Oran McAleer: Swim - 43:52, cycle - 2:52:46 and run - 1:53:26. Total race time: 5:33:39

Adrian McKinney: Swim - 35:56, cycle - 3:03:44 and run - 1:58:58. Total race time: 5:41:19

Damian Strain: Swim - 46:19, cycle - 2:50:16 and run - 2:02:33. Total race time - 5:44:43

Jason Kelly: Swim - 59:15, cycle - 2:50:38 and run - 1:57:52. Total race time: 5:51:10

Gavin Corrigan: Swim - 49:02, cycle - 2:48:56 and run - 2:06:39. Total race time: 5:54:40

Padraig McDermott: Swim - 47:08, cycle - 3:03:17 and run - 2:10:38. Total race time: 6:05:05

Pauric Quinn Swim: 50:57, cycle - 3:07:43 and run - 2:10:35. Total race time: 6:14:46

Gerard Meehan: Swim - 50:40, cycle - 3:14:26 and run - 2:28:07. Total race time: 6:37:51

Micky Collins: Swim - 45:10, cycle - 3:29:15 and run - 2:28:22. Total race time: 6:47:24

Anne Logue: Swim - 58:41, cycle - 3:38:14 and run - 2:25:51. Total race time: 7:08:03

Marie Cowgill: Swim - 54:43, cycle - 3:25:25 and run - 2:58:07. Total race time: 7:24:36

Elaine Mallaghan: Swim - 1:09:20, cycle - 3:36:33 and run - 3:10:29. Total race time: 8:03:28

Laura Colhoun: Swim - 51:42, cycle - 4:16:25 and run - 3:09:07. Total race time: 8:22:18

Dessie McAleer: Swim - 51:08, cycle - 3:02:42

Eddie Molloy: Swim - 43:12, cycle - 2:43:11