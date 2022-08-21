'National honour' from the Queen for Knockmany Running Club

KNOCKMANY Running Club, a group of volunteers located close to Augher and Clogher, have been presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Knockmany Running Club was established in 2009 by five athletic ladies who recognised the potential that the fresh woodland air and the forest roads offered for healthy outdoor recreational purposes.

Permission was sought from the Forest Service to start using the forest on a regular basis for running.

This proved very popular, and the club prospered and now has over 130 members.

Two training sessions are held each week throughout the year and the club organises regular fund-raising competitive events such as the annual Rudolph Run shortly before Christmas.

Its strong fund-raising ethos has to date raised over £120,000 for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and various cancer charities.

It has developed a relation with Eskra Schools Group and organises 8am runs for primary schoolchildren during the winter months, with each participant receiving an apple.

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Mr Robert Scott OBE congratulated the group on receiving this prestigious award from HM The Queen.

“The award of the QAVS to Knockmany Running Club is fitting recognition of the valuable role of the group in promoting health and well-being in the community, as well as supporting the effective use of the fantastic forestry facililities in the area,” he said.

“Knockmany Running Club has achieved a lot in little over 12 years and is now recognised as an important player in the social fabric of the Clogher Valley.

"Its initiative in developing the recreational potential of Knockmany forest has been of enormous benefit to the wider community, most especially during the recent months of Covid-related restrictions.”

“I congratulate them on receiving this national honour from Her Majesty and wish them well with all of their future endeavours.”

