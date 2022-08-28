Medal success for Harriers at All-Ireland Championships

A TEAM of Omagh Harriers collected 18 medals at the All-Ireland Masters Track and Field Championships in Tullamore.

The men's 4x100m team of Trev McGlynn, Andrew McFarland, Mark McBrearty and David Miller got a super silver behind Kerry's International quartet and beat reigning All-Ireland champions Galway team, Craughwell, into third.

Leona Garrity won the women's 200m after storming around the bend to lead by two metres and held on to win in a new personal best (PB) of 28.1 secs to secure her first individual All-Ireland gold medal.

She also came second in the 100m.

Mark McBrearty finished third in the men's 200m in his first All -Ireland final.

Orla Colton defended her 80m hurdles title and backed it up with two bronze in the 100m and shot put.

Fabian McNamee came away with an amazing bronze in the long jump after struggling with injury for most of the season, and in the men's 100m Andrew McFarland and David Millar won silver and bronze both running PBs in their first All-Ireland 100m final.

Tina Gallagher was superb in winning two bronze in the shot and javelin and silver in the triple jump.

Coach Trev McGlynn won the 110m hurdles to regain his All-Ireland title after missing the last year with injury.