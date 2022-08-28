Silver for Rebecca!

AUGHNACLOY'S Rebecca Edwards clinched her first senior international medal after helping a GB rowing team claim silver at the European Championships in Munich.

The Women’s Eight (W8+) took the runners-up spot to Romania in a thrilling race.

Rebecca was joined by Lauren Irwin, Emily Ford, Esme Booth, Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten.

“This year has been full of emotion for me and we gave everything we could," said Rebecca.

"Winning this silver medal is a bit of redemption and I feel like the women’s eight is going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

It was further reward for Edwards, who was a member of the GB team which took overall gold at a World Championship event in Switzerland.

Rebecca has since travelled to Italy for a training camp in preparation for the World Championships which are being held in the Czech Republic at the end of the September.