Gala ball to mark 40 years of Omagh RDA

A LOCAL group that has enabled people with disabilities to experience the health and well-being benefits of horse riding will mark it's 40th anniversary with a special gala ball this weekend.

Omagh Riding for The Disabled (RDA) was founded on March 3, 1981 by a group of local volunteers comprising of a joint committee from The Inner Wheel and Seskinore Pony Club.

From small beginnings holding two sessions per week at Old Mountfield House, the group has went from strength to strength and now has it's own purpose-built equestrian centre at Deverney Road, which is open six days per week and caters for over 80 riders a week from all parts of Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Scores of achievements and accolades have also been amassed over the years, and more importantly, countless individuals have been able to experience the true benefits of horse-riding and equestrian care.

In recognition of these achievements and the 40th anniversary milestone, the gala ball will be held this Saturday, at 7pm at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. The event will be an opportunity for all those involved in the group to reflect on past successes and memories - and an opportunity to win some great prizes donated by local businesses!

Group organiser Mary McGee said: "This event is a major fundraiser for our charity and a night to enjoy, meet friends and make memories. A huge thank you to The Silverbirch Hotel for hosting our event as part of their 50/50 initiative to local charity”

The event is a formal attire fundraiser inner with drinks reception on arrival and wonderful entertainment from Lost Highway. Tickets are priced at £40.

Omagh RDA was founded 40 years to give those with disabilities not just the opportunity to learn to ride horses, but also to work with the horses in ways which provide therapy, enjoyment, and exercise.

Initial members were Mrs Armstrong, Mrs Mullan, Mrs Eakin, Mrs Loane, Mrs Kelly, Mrs King, Mrs Taggart, and Mrs Stewart.

Mrs Love, the principal of Cranny School agreed to become a committee member. Mrs King was the first chairman and Thelma Loane was the first treasurer.