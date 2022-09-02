Harrier men put 'best foot forward' at Antrim Coast Half Marathon

EIGHTEEN harrier men competed in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Sunday.

In warm conditions, first of the group was Phil Adams in a superb 1.14.40 with the evergreen Pete Neill next 1.18.07.

Others were Rob Gilchrist 1.19.41, Daniel Gallagher 1.19.59, Seanie Meyler 1.21.01, Martin McDermott 1.21.24, Derek Somerville 1.22.42, Martin Corrigan 1.22.59, Eamon Donnelly 1.25.18, Kevin McCartan 1.25.47, Kevin Conroy 1.26.59, Darrell Brogan 1.28.38, Martin McLaughlin 1.30.16, Andrew Ferguson 1.30.29, Niall Heaney 1.32.22, Eamon Bradley 1.37.17, Shane McManus 1.40.5 and Colin McGinty 1.57.33.

Also former Omagh Harrier Mathew Neill had a fantastic time of 1.04.37 in the very high quality men's elite race and finished ninth overall.

"Well done Mathew and all who competed," a spokesperson said.