Success for Omagh Table Tennis Club members

OMAGH Table Tennis Club have enjoyed many successes in the 2021/22 season following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Omagh member and club coach, Sean McAnaney, from Londonderry, won the Irish over 60s title.

He now qualifies for the Irish over-60s team Home Nations competition, which takes place in the Isle of Man from September 8 to 10. He will go up against competitors from England, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

Meanwhile, Des Flanaghan won the Ulster Closed Vets Championship. He has ranked third in the over 50s category within Ireland and qualifiies for the Irish over 50s team.

In the Omagh Table Tennis Club championship, Des Flanaghan took first place, while Austin Shortt won the Ricky Meylor Shield.

The clubs reopens on September 6 and 7 at St Columba's Church of Ireland Hall.