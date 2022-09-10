Conor crowned National Sprint Champion!

SUNDAY, August 28, marked the return of the Vodafone Dublin City National Sprint Championships.

Omagh Traiathlon Club's Conor Maguire made his way down to Dublin, full of confidence after having some great quality results so far this season.

The confidence paid off.

Conor recorded his fastest sprint distance swim split to date with an average pace of 1.20 per 100/m to exit the Liffey after the 750m in a time of 12:06.

The 20km cycle took Conor up in and around the Phoenix Park, again Conor was setting a very high pace to arrive back in transition with a time of 31:31.

This left Conor with the 5km run, which again took Conor back into the park before returning to the finish line at the Garda Boat Club.

Conor wasn't letting his lead slip away and stormed home for a 19:01 5km split to record a total time of 1:05:26.

In doing so, Conor grabbed first place in his category making him the National Sprint Champion.

At almost the same time in County Antrim, club men Peter Neill and Micky Collins were taking on the Larne Coast Half Marathon.

Coming off a hard block of training, Peter recorded a savage time of 1:18:06 to secure the win in his category.

Michael also had a great run to cross the line on a very warm day in 2:07:00.

Both men were overshadowed by Peter's son Matthew, who is also having a fantastic season.

He was the first Irish man to cross the line and eighth overall with a sensational 1:04:34 time.

On the same day, Laura Colhoun headed further afield with an international trip to Austria for the Ironman 70.3

Laura had a fantastic 1.9km swim what can easily be considered one of the most spectacular in all of European Ironman 70.3 racing.

The swim is in a drinking water quality lake with the glacier-covered Alps in the background. Laura finished the swim in a great time of 47:49.

After a transition onto the bike Laura set off on the one loop 90km cycle (56 mile) course which had steep climbs and fast descents, with a spectacular climb up the Hochkönig.

Laura was having a great race and is really new to the sport of triathlon. Unfortunately she got caught out with a cut off time on the bike course and had to call it a day.

A club spokesperson said: "We're all 100 per cent in OTC that with the strides Laura has already made in her triathlon career, that she will be back stronger and more determined than ever. Watch this space."

After a few years out due to the pandemic, the Lap the Lough Charity cycle was also on Sunday 28.

A group of OTC members made the short journey to the starting point in the Moy.

The cycle pretty much does what it says and laps Lough Neagh, with a total mileage of 89 miles.

Members Seamus Arkinson, Kieran Sharkey, Michaela Donnelly, Jennifer Morrow, Jason Kelly, Michael Holland, Eddie Molloy and Darran Lagan cycled the 89 miles in glorious sunny weather and thoroughly enjoyed the spin.