Players recognised at Tyrone Super Cup Awards

THE Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh recently hosted the 2022 County Tyrone Super Cup Awards evening.

Food was served to almost 100 people, the players, parents and coaching staff joined together for the meal before the awards ceremony took place. Chairman, Francie Devine, welcomed all the players, parents and coaching staff to the event.

Awards started with the Junior managers Chris Colhoun and David Gilfillian inviting their backroom staff of Ross Rankin and Andrew Murock to present players with 'Man of Match Awards' for each day.

Followed by two top goalscorers, players player, team player, personality and managers players.

Chris and David thanked the committee for their support and presented secretary Mavis Donaghy with a gift, and also presented their wives with flowers who supported them throughout the process.

Both David and Chris stated they enjoyed the process from March through to the tournament week and can't wait to get started again next year.

The Premier manager Martin Gallagher and coaching staff of Darren Crozier, Tristham Hannan, Jamie courtney and Dillion Doherty presented awards their Man of Match awards, top goalscorer, personality, players player, team mate, and manager player awards

They also thanked committee for the help throughout the year. Captain Callan Kelly and vice Captain Lewis Francis said a few word of thanks and presented the coaching staff and Mavis Donaghy and Kyra Kelly with flowers.

Two special recognition awards were given for outstanding dedicated service to County Tyrone for serving three years as a players with the county. These were presentated to Cameron Crook and Sean O'Hare.