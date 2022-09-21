'Stute heap more misery on struggling Dergview

Lough 41 Championship

Dergview....0

Institute....3

DERGVIEW remain at the bottom of the Championship as their winless start to the new campaign continues.

Tommy Canning's men have struggled to get up and running and six games into the season, they have a solidarity point.

They hosted North West rivals Institute at Darragh Park on Saturday, with 'Stute coming away with their first win of the campaign with a three-goal victor.

Scoreless at the break, substitute Jamie Dunne opened the scoring just a couple of minutes into the second half with a touch into the bottom left corner.

Dunne then doubled his tally on 71 minutes after rounding off a flowing team move before Cormac Burke knocked home Institute's third from the spot with eight minutes remaining.

Dergview: A. Buchanan, Corrigan, Deane, M. Buchanan, Crown, Fielding, McLaughlin, Brogan, Kennedy, Curry, Browne.

Subs: McGarvey (not used), Robb (not used), Falconer (replaced Kennedy 74), Devlin (replaced Fielding 86), Doherty (replaced McLaughlin 31), Brown (not used), Gorman (not used).

Institute: Doherty, Leppard, McDermott, Doherty, Coyle, Burke, Walker, King, McCormick, Friel, Clarke.

Subs: Muldoon (not used), Kelly (not used), McAleer (replaced McCormick 74), O McLaughlin (replaced Doherty 86), Dunne (replaced Friel 46), P. McLaughlin (replaced Clarke 89), Whiteside (replaced Coyle 74).

Next up for Dergview is a home fixture against Knockbreda, who sit mid table, this Friday night with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Elsewhere, Dergview bowed out of the BetMcLean League Cup days previous when they were defeated by Coleraine in the second round in the competition.

The Castlederg men fell to a 4-0 defeat to the Bannsiders at The Showgrounds last Tuesday evening.