Omagh Ladies through to Senior Cup semi-final

Senior Cup quarter-final

Omagh Ladies....4

Randalstown Ladies....0

OMAGH Ladies 1st XI took on Randalstown Ladies 1st XI in the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup on Saturday past at Campsie.

In the first competitive match of the season, the home side got off to an intensive start putting the recently relegated side under pressure from the initial whistle.

Several shots were forced wide or saved by the Randalstown keeper in the opening quarter, who would prove to be one of their key players as the game progressed.

It was the newly appointed captain, Laura White, who opened the scoreline for the home side after skillfully weaving her way through several defenders and rounding the in form net-minder, to slot the ball home.

The second quarter saw Randalstown find their feet, and as expected, the experience of playing in the Premier League for several years, saw them put the home side under pressure through some well worked penalty corners.

Alison Long in goals, made a few timely saves alongside Gemma Buchanan, Emma Fulton, Lisa Barr and Lyndsey McCay, who worked tirelessly to thwart any oncoming pressure.

After an encouraging half-time team talk from newly appointed coach, Nicola Clements, it was the third quarter that saw Omagh take the reigns again.

It wasn’t long until Amy McCollum worked her magic in midfield, manoeuvring her way into the circle and slotting the ball past the oncoming goalkeeper.

Lucy Brunt and Katie Ballantine came close on a number of occasions to add a third goal but it was Katie McDowell who capitalised on some pinpoint passes from vice-captain Honour Nethery and Rachel Buchanan, firing home from close range.

With a comfortable 3-0 lead, the final quarter saw the home side relax and display some impeccable team work.

Interlinking play between Amy McFarland, Jade Wood and Sophie Smyth, allowed the ever improving Hollie Berrabah to find space in front of goal.

Excellent 3D skills saw her juggle the ball in the air before lobbing it over the stretching keeper to make the score 4-0 with only a few minutes to go.

Omagh comfortably saw out the remainder of the match and look forward to meeting Ballymena in the semi-final in December.

"Thanks are extended to all supporters, Mickey Kebab’s for sponsoring the match and to club sponsors, CBS, McBride’s Spar, McDermott’s and Nordmann," a spokesperson said.

"Player of the match was deservedly awarded to Amy McCollum."

Omagh are at home to NICS this Saturday at 2.30pm. All support welcome.

Omagh Ladies: A Long, L McCay, E Fulton, L Barr, G Buchanan, L White (c), H Nethery (VC), A McCollum, R Buchanan, K McDowell, K Ballantine, S Smyth, L Brunt, H Berrabah, A McFarland and J Wood.