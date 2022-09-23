First win for Mallards after late goal flurry

Lough 41 Championship

Ballinamallard United....4

Ards....1

BALLINAMALLARD United hit three late goals to claim the points from Ards' visit to Ferney Park.

The sides traded goals with around a quarter-of-an-hour on the clock with Caolan McAleer opening the scoring for the Mallards before Ross Hunter levelled for the visitors.

McAleer later rattled the crossbar a few minutes from the break but the home side had to wait until the 79th minute to move back in front after Shane McGinty converted from the spot.

Then, in stoppage time, John Edgar made it 3-1 with McGinty adding a fourth not long after that.

The win, the Ducks' first of the season, sees Harry McConkey's men now sit seventh in the league standings.

Ballinamallard United: Lynch, Stafford, Arkinson, McKinley, Banda, McIlwaine, McGinty, D. Byrne, Edgar, McAleer, Maguire.

Subs: Ray (not used), McDermott (not used), Drumm (not used), Warnock (replaced Stafford 51), Ferry (replaced McIlwaine 54), R. Byrne (replaced McKinley 70), Campbell (not used).

Ards: Moore, Crane, Hall, Taylor, Calderwood, Scannell, Cafolla, Taggart, Hunter, Murray, Reynolds.

Subs: Arthurs (replaced Taggart 62), Jallow (replaced Crane 82), Mullen (replaced Calderwood 46), Boyd (not used), McKendry (replaced Cafolla 37), McVeigh (not used), Brown (replaced Reynolds 82).

Next up for the Mallards is an away fixture against H & W Welders.