All roads lead to Belgium this weekend for Omagh motocross talent

OMAGH'S Lewis Spratt, is going from strength-to-strength in his racing career.

The Omagh High School pupil finished first in the Irish Championship and ninth in the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship which was held at Landrake Moto Parc Plymouth last weekend, with qualifying and three races on the Saturday and one race on the Sunday in perfect track conditions.

Racing from the age of six and now aged 13, proud dad, Mark said: "I am very proud of him, he works so hard for this and deserves this so much."

And now, Lewis is to represent Ireland in Belgium at the Coupe De L'avenir this weekend.

"Lewis has been picked four times to represent Ireland at this event," Mark continued.

Lewis will represent Ireland’s 85cc team.

The teenager has always been at the forefront of racing having started off on a 50cc ktm which Santa brought to him.

He has since won the Ulster and Irish Championships in the auto class section and when he moved up to the 65cc class he won the Ulster Championship.

He is now on the big wheel 85 class on a ktm.

The talented Lewis has history in the competition having helped Ireland to a best-ever seventh-placed finish back in 2019.

“Lewis was selected due to his results this year," Mark explained. "We’re going out as best prepared as we can.

“The last time he was in Belgium he was competing in the 65s, so it’s bigger machinery this time round.

“Some of the guys he will be competing against will be 16-years-old. Lewis is only 13, but he has a good head on his shoulders.

"Lewis has been competing in the Irish Championship watch, has six rounds North and South of the border at different tracks and is also racing in the British Championship this watch which consists of eight rounds all over the UK.

"We would like to thank Campsie Service Station, Todds Leap Activity Centre, 9th Avenue Pizza, WW TYRES, Bannside Pallets, Moto 33 Race Suspension, MB14 Products Ltd, PPS Pipes, JMCC Gardening Services Jonathan McClean, Russells Motorcycles, Allen's Motorcycles Motul, Dunlop Moto and Jim Gately."