Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club proudly hosting second round of the Ulster Cyclocross series

OMAGH Wheelers Cycling Club is proudly hosting the second round of the Ulster Cyclocross series - and it is sure to marvelously muddy!

The much-anticipated event will take place on Sunday, October 9 at Ecclesville, Fintona, which is regarded as one of the best all-round courses in the country.

There is something on offer for riders regardless of ability, and the event promises to be a great spectacle for all involved, with over 500 spectators and participants expected.

Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing, with races typically take place in the autumn and winter, and consists of many laps of a short course featuring wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles!

And don't be put off by the potentially cold October weather - food and coffee vans will be on site for those wanting to enjoy a warm brew. Why not come out and see something different whilst getting a bit of exercise?

Youth racing kicks off at 9.50am with the under-6 race (mostly on balance bikes) on Sunday morning ,with the first adult race starting at 1pm.

All participants are to have a Cycling Ireland licence, and all details can be found at www.ulstercyclocross.com.

Thanks has been extended to Fermanagh and Omagh District council and the Ecclesville centre for their support, and to local sponsors Caldwell Cycles and McAleers and Son Building Products.

Stevie McKenna, of Omagh Wheelers CC, said the upcoming event will be something the whole family can enjoy.

"Cyclocross is different type of cycling and takes place different type of terrain, grass and mud," he explained. "Overall it's a very safe type of cycling as there is no traffic to contend with.

"It is sure to be a great family event, and even for people who don't follow cycling, it's a great spectacle and thing to go and watch,

"Ecclesville is a very good location for this type of event. It is known as one of the best courses as it has a good mixture of everything, and it is sure to get muddy! Spectators will also be well catered for as they will be able to see a large part of the course, and it will be a memorable occasion for all involved!"

Omagh Wheelers CC is a popular local cycling club, which has been going from strength to strength in recent years.

The club meets weekly for road cycling, and proudly nurtures and supports cyclists of all abilities, to seasoned experts to complete beginners.

Stevie explained: " The leisure aspect of the club is going great. During the summer we have been going out during the week and weekends and held weekly Sunday cycles fuel starting from McCullagh's Spar on the Dromore Road.

"The club caters to all cyclists from complete beginners to experts, and we are happy to had new members join within the past 18 months, who began as complete beginners but are now cycling regularly. Some even recenty completed a 100-mile challenge along Lough Neigh!

"The club promotes the social and health benefits of cycling, and at it's core it's purely about fun and getting people out on bikes. The main thing is people are able to get out and enjoy themselves, and bond over a shared hobby."