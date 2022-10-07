Locals run with thousands at the London Marathon

LOCAL runners joined with tens of thousands of others at the weekend to run the streets of London in the ionic London Marathon.

More than 40,000 runners took on the race from Greenwich to The Mall on Sunday.

It was the third time the event was held in October.

The race moved from its traditional spring spot due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will return in April next year.

The marathon, which is in its 42nd year, was started by Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Jill Scott, from England's Women's Euro 2022 team.

The runners, many in fancy dress, were cheered on by thousands of people who lined the streets to offer water, food, or words of encouragement.

Among those taking part were a large contingent from Omagh Harriers who savoured the occasion.

They recorded some fantastic times.

The first members to finish and showing great teamwork were Martin and McDermott and Martin Corcoran.

They crossed the finish line together managing to break the magic sub three hours in 2.57.41

Next up for the club were Daniel Gallagher 2.58.36, Seanie Meyler 3.01.24, Barry McElduff 3.12.41, Andy Funnell 3.31.10, Niall Heaney 3.32.13 and Clare Diamond 4.02.45.

Young Harrier Cora Scullion also competed in the London Mini Marathon 2.6k in a wonderful 9mins 22secs.

Also in the sea of runners were the familiar red and black vests of Knockmany Running Club.

Eleven members successfully completed the 26.2 mile course.

Results included John Shelvin 2h 48mins, Andy Bates 3h, Mark Donnelly 3h 2mins, Briege McCaffrey 3h 25mins, Vinnie McAtee 3h 27mins, Michael Barrett 3h 39mims, Martina McKenna 3h 38mins, Lorraine Mckeown 3h 56mis, Collette McCaul 4h 1mins, Ivor Russell 4h 6mins and Michelle McGlone 4h 45mins.

Elsewhere during the weekend, members of the Omagh Harriers took part in the Donegal East 3/4 Marathon.

Among them were Pamela Corrigan, Seana McQuade and Lisa Kelly, and others to finish were Rob Gilchrist and Helen Farrell with Aidan Borchers running the half marathon distance in an impressive 1 hour 20 mins.

"Well done everyone," a club spokesperson said.