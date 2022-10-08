Fourth place in Europe for Cathy

OMAGH triathlon Club's (OTC) Cathy Cunningham produced on another super performance in the Ireland colours.

Cathy was representing Ireland at the Aquabike European Championships in Bilbao, Spain, where she competed against the very best that Europe has to offer.

She had a fantastic race with a 33.50 split for the 1,900m swim followed by a 80km cycle which Cathy powered through in 2.43.58.

That left Cathy with a total race time of 3:22:22, securing fourth place.

Elsewhere, the OTC squad headed to FEARmanagh to take on the Adventure Race.

From cycling through the quiet roads around the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark to the spectacular views after climbing to the top of Magho Cliff Challenge and kayaking along Lough Erne’s rocky shores, sure what else would you be doing on a Saturday morning.

"A big shout out to Conor Maguire who finished the race and his season with a second place overall in a great time of 3:16:25," a club spokesperson said.

Also taking part were Paul Coyle 3:39:16, Kieran Sharkey 4:01:31, Sean Curran 4:27:11, Pauric Quinn 4:32:57 and Liam Curran 5:19:22.

On the grounds of Shanes Castle Estate, just outside Antrim town, the club's Gemma Skeath was taking on the Legend of the Lough sprint triathlon hosted by the Brown Shies Triathlon Club.

The event started with a 750m swim will took place to the rear of the castle ruins in the waters of Lough Neagh, followed by the 20km off road bike course consisting of two loops around the mixed-surface farm lanes and tracks of the estate, traversing two of Ireland’s oldest rubble masonry bridges, Dunmore and Deerpack.

It then finished off with a flat 5k run towards Antrim Castle, while the finish area was in front of the spectacular Shanes Castle ruins.

Gemma put in another storming performance recording a 18:47 swim, 54:01 cycle and 25:10 run for a grand finish of 1:39:16

A bit further south, Damian Eannetta and Michael Holland was also at the Pulse Sprint Triathlon in the seaside town of Clogherhead in Co Louth.

The race consisted of a 750m sea swim from Port beach, followed by a 20km cycle – out and back 10km each way – on roads with a rolling road closure.

The 5k run was an out and back 2.5km route that will took the lads to the finish line back at Port beach.

Both men had a great race with Mick coming home first with a time of 1:12:06 and Damian in 1:32:08.

Michael: Swim 13:00, bike 33:38, run 22:23. Total: 1:12:06. Damian: Swim 19:15, bike 40:41, run 27:33. Total :1:32:08

In another quiet sea side village of Portballintrae, Elaine Mallaghan was also in action taking on the Causeway Coast Marathon.

The course traverses the Causeway Coastal Path and takes in some of the best scenery and trail running Ireland has to offer.

The 26.2mile route takes in a mix of terrain from rocks, gravel and sand to mud, grass and seaweed with climbing of almost 2,500m.

Elaine had a fabulous race in her preparations for Dublin Marathon to finish with a time of 7:36:44.

Husband and wife team, Gavin and Una Corrigan, also headed to County Sligo for the Coast to Coast run, the 10 mile run along the wild Atlantic Way Coastline stared in Strandhill and made its way around to Rosses point.

Both had a terrific race. Even though it wasn’t a race between them Una showed her strength and powered home almost an minute ahead of Gavin with Una clocking 1:20:32 and Gavin 1:21:32.

Brian McGread made the long journey to County Cork for the Charleville Half Marathon.

As usual he put in a stellar performance running an average pace of 3:55/km to finish with a time of 1:22:45 for the total 21km.

Congratulations also to Seamus Arkinson who along with his knockmany teammates travelled to County Kerry to take on the highest mountain in Ireland Carrauntoohil. They all braved the 1038.6m climb to the top.

"Congratulations everyone on another fantastic week of racing," a club spokesperson said