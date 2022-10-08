Omagh Futsal off to a winning start

NI Futsal Federation Super League

Omagh Futsal Club....6

World United....4

THE Northern Ireland Futsal Federation Super League kicked off on Sunday for Omagh Futsal Club.

The game which took place at Omagh Leisure Centre saw Omagh pick up three points to start off their season.

Goals came from Lee McMenemy, Zach Ferson and Martin Doherty with David Fulton also putting in a 'Man of the Match' performance scoring a brace.

Omagh manager Martin Cassidy said: "We are delighted to get the season off to a winning start.

"The game was very physical and competitive. Our lads had to battle for every minute to pull off that result.

"It's fantastic to see the evolution of our team and we want to progress game by game in what is a very difficult league."

Omagh's next game will be against current league champions Belfast United, in Omagh Leisure Centre on October 16 at 1pm.