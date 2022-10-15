Omagh Ladies go top after narrow defeat of Ballymena

Senior League One

OMAGH Ladies 1st XI played at home on Saturday to Ballymena 1st XI, a side that played in the Premier League last year.

This was set to be Omagh's toughest challenge so far but from the first whistle it was the home side that were setting the pace of the game.

In the first quarter Omagh had some brilliant play with great connecting passes coming from Gemma Buchanan in the back through Laura White in the midfield, giving two or three chances that Omagh were unlucky not to capitalise on.

In the second quarter Omagh continued to dominate the play with Amy McCollum and Honour Nethery working tirelessly in the midfield feeding balls through to the forwards, whilst also putting pressure on Ballymena giving them very few opportunities moving forward.

The half-time whistle blew with the score remaining at 0-0.

As the third quarter started Omagh knew that they had to continue controlling the game, but for the first time Ballymena started to build some momentum.

However, Emma Fulton, Lyndsey McCay, Gemma Buchanan and Lisa Barr stayed composed in defence to ensure the score remained 0-0 as the game moved into the final quarter.

It was all to play for in the final quarter, and once again it was Omagh who had most of the possession. Katie McDowell and Emma Shortt won Omagh a few back to back penalty corners but Ballymena’s goalkeeper made some excellent saves to keep her side in the running.

Ballymena’s defence had it all to do as Omagh’s forwards continued to put steady pressure on the back four.

Once again Gemma Buchanan had a breakthrough the middle of the pitch, this time playing a ball into the circle that found Sophie Smyth for a deflection into the top of the net taking the home side into the lead.

The final six minutes had a few end-to-end plays but as the final whistle blew it was Omagh that deservingly came away with the win.

"Thanks are extended to all supporters and to Charlie’s Bar for sponsoring the match," a spokesperson said.

"Player of the match was deservedly awarded to Lisa Barr."

Omagh have a Saturday off this week but will be back in action on October 22 at home to Portadown.