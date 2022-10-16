Young Motocross star puts Omagh on the map!

OMAGH'S Motocross star Lewis Spratt, has returned from his triumphant trip to compete in the 50th Coupe de l'Avenir Motocross in Belgium.

With a stellar track record of high achievments in various competitions in UK, Ireland and most recently, Belgium, the young man helped team Ireland in placing seventh overall!

Lewis has been picked four times to represent Ireland at this event, representing Ireland’s 85cc team.

With practice and qualifying all done the Omagh High School pupil took to the track, although, with rain overnight conditions were very tricky.

Racing from the age of six and now aged 13, proud dad, Mark said: "I am very proud of him, he works so hard for this and deserves this so much.

"In his first race he got off to a good start and settled into a top ten position and crossed the line in seventh place.

"Then in the second race Lewis got a good jump over the gate and was going for the holeshot but unfortunately hit his leg on a hay bail at the top of the start straight and caught it in the back wheel, he was last away and on the first lap came through to tenth place.

"As conditions got worse Lewis had another wee slip off and crossed the line in 13th place to finish 10th overall in the Bw85 class and help team Ireland to seventh overall.

"I am so proud of Lewis achieving these results at this level he rode his wee heart out.

"We as a family would like to thank Michael McGinn for the opportunity once again.

"A massive well done also to all the team and a massive shout out to all the supporters who made the effort to travel to support us all," he continued.

The Spratt family would like to extend their thanks to Campsie Service Station, Todds Leap, Activity Centre, WW TYRES, Bannside Pallets, 9th Avenue pizza, Moto 33 race suspension, MB14 Products Ltd, Jmcc gardening services, PPS pipes, Allen's Motorcycles, Jim Gately, Raymond Whalley, Motul, Dunlop #tractionbydunlop, Russells Motorcycles and to anyone else who has helped in any way.