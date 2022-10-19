Mountjoy Juniors in seventh heaven

NIBFA Cup (U15) First Round

Mountjoy Utd Juniors....7

Loughgall Youth FC.....0

MOUNTJOY welcomed Loughgall to Lisnagirr Road in the first round of the NI Boys FA Cup.

In a first half that saw the Mountjoy lads pepper the Loughgall goal with shots only to be denied by a keeper on fine form and a backline throwing themselves at every ball, the breakthrough finally came in the closing minutes of the half when Harley Patton's well hit drive beat the keeper.

A change of formation and personnel at half-time brought the change of fortune Mountjoy thoroughly deserved.

The onslaught on the away team's goal continued but this time the United put Loughgall to the sword with everything they hit turning into goals.

Six more goals in total coming from the head and boots of Innes Sheridan, William Edwards-Schwieso, Ryan Mallon and captain Harley Patton securing his hat-trick.

The local lad's now travel to FC Lisburn in the second round of the cup in a couple of weeks.