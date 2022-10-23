Erne Wrestling shines in Dublin

A SQUAD from Erne Wrestling Club travelled to Dublin for the Irish Freestyle Wrestling Championships.

The club brought nine wrestlers and came away with seven medals in a great day of wrestling.

At junior level, Naoise McManus came away with the silver medal in her very first competition. She demonstrated her athleticism in great fashion as she learns the technical aspect of the sport, and will be a force in wrestling.

Ewan McDowell continues to impress, also bringing home a silver medal.

Ben Edgar, Omagh, pulled through to earn a bronze medal while continuing to gain experience in a competitive field.

Jamie Edgar, also from Omagh, came up just short in a loaded field of athletes but continues to show his dedication and growth in the sport.

At cadet level (U18), Morgan Clements, from Omagh, also took part in his first wrestling competition.

He didn’t fail to impress with his fantastic attitude and willingness to take lessons learned and grow his skillset.

He came up short of the medals this time but gained valuable experience and tools as he also competes at the highest levels of MMA.

At the senior level, Omagh's Cameron Clements also took part in his first wrestling competition. He has been a top MMA fighter and demonstrated his grit and determination to adapt and battle a very tough group to earn the silver medal at 86kg.

Matthew Crozier entered his first senior competition after a year out due to injury, to earn the bronze medal.

Stepping up from the U20 ranks at 18, he took on the seniors at 92kg. This was a big step up but he showed that he wants his development to be at the highest level.

Darragh Love, also an U20 wrestler, stepped up to the senior ranks in what is always one of the toughest divisions around the world.

Darragh wrestled his way through a big group to come away with a bronze medal - a huge accomplishment at his age and in his development towards European and world level.

The gold medal at 79kg went to Erne’s Ivan Enchev who brings superior wrestling class and experience to Erne Wrestling Club.

This was a loaded division with top wrestlers from Ireland and England and only one was even able to score a point against Ivan but Ivan finished him off shortly after that.

"He is a very special wrestler who will no doubt bring another level to wrestlers at the club," a club spokesperson said.

Coach Alex Edgar took charge of the junior wrestlers with great success and when Matthew Crozier finished his matches, he assisted Alex with the junior squad as he is also a level one coach at the club.

Next up for the club is preparing Darragh, Matthew and Ewan who will be representing the NI squad in Helsinki, Finland in December.

"The club continues to grow welcoming people with no experience to a very high skill level due to the willingness of all of these wrestlers and coaches to take the time and effort to help people in their journey in the sport of Olympic wrestling or just great fitness," the spokesperson added.

"Training takes place in the Creamery Business Park, Irvinestown. You can get involved through the club's Facebook page and come down to have a look.

"Head coach, Bruce Irwin, thanks these wrestlers, coaches and parents for their continued support."