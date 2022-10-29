Omagh Parkrun celebrates six years

THERE was a huge turnout on Saturday as Omagh Parkrun marked its sixth birthday.

A total of 173 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 13 recorded new Personal Bests (PBs).

The event was made possible by 11 volunteers and there were six first timers to Omagh this week with visitors from Manchester, Worcester and Enniskillen.

"Congratulations to Cathal on completing his 100th Parkrun," a spokesperson said.

"As part of the Parkwalk campaign this October, we are introducing a brand new volunteer role - the parkwalker!

"It has been created to demonstrate that walking at Parkrun is both encouraged and valued. Inclusivity and participation, rather than speed, has been a key principle of parkrun since day one.

"Volunteering at your local Parkrun allows you to give back, cheer on like-minded runners, and of course support your local venue.

"Without the dedication of the weekly volunteers, Parkrun wouldn’t exist.

"The social side of Parkrun is equally important. Parkrun is not just about running. That’s just the hook. It’s about getting people connected, to help each other to be healthier and happier.

"If you would like to volunteer, take part or find out more about Parkrun please email: omagh@parkrun.com."