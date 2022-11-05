Young local athletes race ahead with Flahavan's

YOUNG athletes were put through their paces at the first round of the 2022/2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League, which took place in the Antrim Forum.

Daniel Colton and Thomas Colton from St Lawrence Primary School, Omagh came first and second respectively in the boys’ race.

First and second place in the girls’ race was Katie Kelly from St Mary’s Primary School, Mullymesker Primary School, Enniskillen and Darcie Clark from St Mary’s Primary School, Strabane, respectively.

Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school, with the top three teams and five individuals from each area set to take part in the final on the Friday, February 10 at the Mallusk Playing Fields.

The three qualifying boys’ schools all hailed from schools based in Omagh, including St Colmcille's Primary School, St Lawrence Primary School and St Patrick's Primary School, Eskra, whilst the three successful girls’ teams were from St Mary’s Primary School, Strabane and St Colmcille's Primary School and St Lawrence Primary School, Omagh.

The league was launched at the beginning of October with the help of Flahavan’s ambassador Nick Griggs, from County Tyrone.

As the official 2022/2023 ambassador Nick will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year, passing on his expert training tips to sharing the importance of a healthy diet and visiting participating primary schools.

After the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will include participating in nine training sessions over the next 12 months to support the personal development of these talented young athletes.

For further information on the League, contact the Athletics NI office on info@athleticsni.org or 028 9060 2707.