Omagh native takes top honours in UKPCC golf event

AN OMAGH native has taken top honours in the UKPCC golf event which took place at Celtic Manor in South Wales earlier this month.

Lynne Coote, a native of Omagh who now lives in Co Armagh, is daughter of council vice-chair, Allan Rainey, and a member of Loughgall Golf Club Ladies Branch.

She recently excelled in the event, which was held by NAPGC (National Association of Public and Proprietary Golf Courses) event and supported by R&A to promote golf in UK.

Celtic Manor is one of Europe’s finest golfing destinations, has three championship courses and was the home of Ryder Cup in 2010 which saw Europe achieve an epic victory.

The the weather was fine and Lynne set off to compete alongside Janice O’Toole, from Abbey Hill GC and Emma Griffiths, Mitcham GC.

The back nine was a little windy but the greens caused the greatest problems.

Lynne finished with 33 points - the best net score overall, and she was delighted to have beaten Alison Wooley on countback.

On reflection, Lynne said: “I didn’t think my score was enough to win but I knew the difficulty of the greens would affect a lot of cards.”

Lynne, who was runner-up (41pts) at St Andrew’s in the UKPCC 2016 final, said she was "delighted" to go a step further and bring the Ladies Champion trophy back to Loughgall.

In 2022, there were 1,250 entries from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales for the UKPCC competition.

These entrants were from members of the public and proprietary golf courses.

They initially competed in a Stableford competition at club level, then regional level, before 102 finalists (in two divisions) made it to the Roman Road course at Celtic Manor.

Next year, as the current UK champion, Lynne will be granted direct entry into the final in order to defend her title. Until next year, Lynne’s trophy will sit pride of place for all to admire.

Congratulating Lynne, a spokesperson from Loughgall Golf Club Ladies Branch said: "Loughgall ladies are delighted for Lynne on this very prestigious win.

"Everyone hopes she continues to go from strength-to-strength and returns next year fully prepared to defend her much sought after title.

"Many congratulations Lynne, you have made a little club very proud. Keep up the great golf."