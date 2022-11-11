Omagh hold off late Ballymena challenge to advance to cup quarter-finals

Irish Trophy Hockey

Omagh Ladies....2

Ballymena Ladies....1

OMAGH welcomed Ballymena again to Campsie, only this time it was in the Irish Hockey Trophy.

After a 1-0 win just a few weeks ago Omagh knew they were in for another tough game.

Omagh however started the more brightly of the two sides with the forward line of Katie McDowell, Sophie Smyth AND Aimee Buchanan linking well.

The home side continued to attack however could not convert due to an in-form Ballymena keeper. Several shots were forced wide or saved by the Ballymena keeper, who would prove to be one of their key players as the game progressed.

The midfield of Honour Nethery, Laura White and Amy McCollum continued to work hard tirelessly creating chances in the circle however Omagh were unable to convert due to Ballymena’s strong defence.

Eventually in the second quarter after great linking play from Gemma Buchanan and Lyndsey McCay in defence the ball found Emma Buchanan in the circle who played a reverse stick pass across the goalmouth for Aimee Buchanan to slot home, making it 1-0.

Several more chances came for Omagh however they were unable to convert.

Ballymena continued to attack and work hard throughout the game, putting Omagh’s defence of Gemma Buchanan, Lyndsey McCay, Emma Fulton and Cari McKinley under pressure.

Alison Long in goals made a few timely saves alongside the rest of the defence who worked tirelessly to evade any oncoming pressure.

Towards the end of the third quarter Omagh continued to create chances with forwards Katie Ballantine and Katie McDowell threatening in on goal, and eventually their hard work was rewarded after Laura White played a long through ball to McDowell in the circle who skillfully converted, making it 2-0 to Omagh going into the final quarter.

Omagh started to relax going into the fourth quarter, however Ballymena broke through with ten minutes to go to make the score 2-1.

The last ten minutes of the game saw Omagh’s midfielders Rachel Buchanan and Holly Swann work tirelessly to keep the ball from Ballymena and finish the game out strongly with Omagh winning 2-1.

Omagh will now await the draw to see who they face in the quarter-finals of the Irish Trophy.

"Thanks are extended to Scotts Fuels for sponsoring this match," a club spokesperson said

Omagh are at home to CI this Saturday at 2.30pm. All support welcome.

Omagh Ladies: A Long, L McCay, E Fulton, G Buchanan, C McKinley, L Barr, L White (C), H Nethery (VC), A McCollum, R Buchanan, H Swann, K McDowell, K Ballantine, S Smyth, A Buchanan, E Buchanan.

Also, Omagh Ladies Hockey Club are also holding a fundraiser quiz night on Friday, November 25 at 7.30pm at Omagh Rugby Club.

Raffle prizes include Ulster Rugby tickets, meal vouchers, hockey stick and lots more to be won.

"Everyone welcome," the spokesperson added.