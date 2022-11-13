Success for Omagh athletes in British and Irish Mountain Running Championships

OMAGH Harrier athletes, Sorcha Mullin and Ella Quinn, were selected onto the Northern Ireland Under 17 ladies team to compete at the British and Irish Mountain Running Championships in Derbyshire at the weekend.

They certainly made their trip worthwhile with Sorcha picking up a fantastic individual silver medal coming home in second place behind eventual gold medalist, Chloe Rylance from Yorkshire, England with only thirteen seconds splitting these two athletes.

Ella Quinn was also having a great race alongside her Omagh Harriers compatriot crossing the line in sixth place and with their fellow International teammate, Rebecca Magee from Dromore AC, finishing in tenth place the Northern Ireland Under 17 ladies team came second to win and inter counties silver medal. In fact the Northern Ireland team just missed the gold medals by one point.

“To cross the water to compete against athletes from renowned specialist mountain running clubs and come home with silverware at the end of the day is a great achievement by these two very talented and dedicated young Omagh Harrier athletes,” a club spokesperson said.

Cassie Lagan, of Omagh Harriers, also made the trip to Derbyshire as part of the Northern Ireland Under 19 ladies team who finished in fourth place.

Meanwhile, this weekend, Ella, Sorcha and Cassie will represent Northern Ireland in the Junior Mountain Running Team at the UK Inter County Fell Running Championship in Glossop, on the edge of the Peak District, England.

Ella, just back from Italy, leads the U17 Team, and is joined by Sorcha, while Cassie is on the U19 Team.